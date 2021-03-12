Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 289.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pool worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pool by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Pool by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.12. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

