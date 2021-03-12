Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 344.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chewy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -187.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

