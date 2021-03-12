Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,038 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Avery Dennison by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $83,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of AVY opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

