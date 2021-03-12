Barclays PLC Sells 155,604 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 353.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

