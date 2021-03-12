Barclays PLC Sells 18,008 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of TriNet Group worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TriNet Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $87.19. 2,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

