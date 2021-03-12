Barclays PLC Sells 3,367,648 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,367,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.53% of 8X8 worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,951 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in 8X8 by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 533,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

