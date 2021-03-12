Barclays PLC Sells 39,837 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

ATO stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

