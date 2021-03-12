Barclays PLC Sells 8,903 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.03% of Ambac Financial Group worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $821.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

