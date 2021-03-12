Barclays PLC Sells 9,241 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 92,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock worth $4,720,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,313. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

