Barclays PLC Sells 98,096 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.45% of Parsons worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Parsons by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Separately, Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE PSN opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.