Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,735 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.17% of Virtusa worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

