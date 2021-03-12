Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,721 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Logitech International worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

