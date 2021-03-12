Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 1,036,036 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 126.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.38% of The Howard Hughes worth $146,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 159,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

HHC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. 2,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,725. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

