Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 658,818 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.76% of Fidelity National Financial worth $202,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. 27,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

