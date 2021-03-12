Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Edison International worth $243,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $18,360,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. 31,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,976. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

