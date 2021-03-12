Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $182.82 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,831,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453,085 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Entergy worth $182,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

