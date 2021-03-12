Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $378.72 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254,885 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.30% of Citigroup worth $378,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.79. 1,044,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,599,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

