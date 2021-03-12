Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,009,517 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.49% of Lowe’s Companies worth $571,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $171.30. 171,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,827. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

