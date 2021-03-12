Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,554,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,246,562 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 6.37% of New York Community Bancorp worth $311,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 133,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

