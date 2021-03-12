Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 654,858 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 654,858 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $335,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $129.83. The stock had a trading volume of 730,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

