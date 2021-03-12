Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Insider Sells A$283,395.12 in Stock

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) insider Colin Bwye sold 896,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23), for a total transaction of A$283,395.12 ($202,425.09).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. Base Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

