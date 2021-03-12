Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.62. 2,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,839. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

