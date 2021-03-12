Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Trading 9.2% Higher

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 330,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 285,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

