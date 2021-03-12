Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,663.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $83.89 million and $23,663.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

