Berenberg Bank Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Hold

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLDR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

