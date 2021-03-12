Berenberg Bank Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Hold

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLDR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.
Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.
