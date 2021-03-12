Bernard Looney Buys 97 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £305.55 ($399.20).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63).

On Monday, January 11th, Bernard Looney purchased 105 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £313.95 ($410.18).

LON:BP traded up GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 319.65 ($4.18). 31,332,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.88 ($4.66).

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

