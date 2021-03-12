Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,364 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. 55,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

