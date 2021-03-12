Big Data Protocol Price Reaches $3.75 on Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $89.91 million and approximately $132.06 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00050515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00658136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 24,000,001 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

