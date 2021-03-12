Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,540 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises 5.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Bilibili worth $144,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,421,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after acquiring an additional 582,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after acquiring an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 317,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.0% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after purchasing an additional 260,009 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 152,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

