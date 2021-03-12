Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $232,063,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 313.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.69. 6,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,372. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

