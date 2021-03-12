Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 million and the lowest is $1.25 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $7.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.