Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDT. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:BDT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 172,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

