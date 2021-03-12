Bit-Z Token (BZ) Trading 116% Higher This Week

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Bit-Z Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00647449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

