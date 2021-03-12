Bitball Treasure Price Hits $94.29 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $94.29 or 0.00166565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $42.43 million and approximately $535,214.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00030858 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000176 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007752 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

