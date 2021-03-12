bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.33 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $73.39 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00470619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00063127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00559402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00076797 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars.

