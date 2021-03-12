BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0045

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $20,414.56 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 91.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00396498 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.