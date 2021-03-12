Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 57.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $2,885.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00254055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00056511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00081249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

