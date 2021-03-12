Bitcoin SV Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $182.70 or 0.00322189 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $545.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,707.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.51 or 0.00949637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027932 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,675,645 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

