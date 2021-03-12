BitcoinHD Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.54 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00004968 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00548432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00078221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

