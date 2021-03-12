Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Hits $31,293.34 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 124.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $31,293.34 and approximately $995.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,005.65 or 0.99799039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00093539 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003436 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

