BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $735.86 million and $9.77 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.00646543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036927 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

