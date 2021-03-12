BitZ Token (BZ) Market Cap Tops $48.55 Million

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BitZ Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitZ Token has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitZ Token has a total market capitalization of $48.55 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00049465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.00650552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BitZ Token

BZ is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 672,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 123,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

