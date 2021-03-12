BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the February 11th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDJ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 361,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,780,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.