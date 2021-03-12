BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the February 11th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BDJ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 361,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
