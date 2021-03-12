BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the February 11th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE BOE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. 199,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

