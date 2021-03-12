BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 88,343 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,593,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 106,543 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

