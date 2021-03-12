BlackRock Inc. Acquires 138,057 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.02% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $96,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

