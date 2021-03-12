BlackRock Inc. Acquires 283,011 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.72% of Banc of California worth $101,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

NYSE:BANC opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.