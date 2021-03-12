BlackRock Inc. Acquires 722,071 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.03% of Bancolombia worth $99,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

CIB stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

