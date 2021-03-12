BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.15% of Lakeland Financial worth $98,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

