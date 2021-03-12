BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 149,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.39% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $89,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.79 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $900.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

